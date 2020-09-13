Chrissy Teigen Can Relate to Chris Evans After Admitting She Saves NSFW Pics On Her Phone

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to keep it real.
The Cravings cookbook author took to Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 12 to prove that Chris Evans is not alone. Earlier that day, the Knives Out star allegedly leaked NSFW photos to Instagram Stories.
According to Just Jared, the actor posted a screen recording of his family playing Heads Up. When the video ended, however, a camera roll displayed on the screen, which allegedly showed a photo of a penis.
In the camera roll, another image allegedly showed Chris' face with the message, "guard that p---y." At this time, it's unclear if the camera roll belonged to the 39-year-old star or not. He has yet to address it publicly.
Following the top trending Twitter topic, Chrissy came to the rescue with a relatable story of her own. While she didn't name Chris specifically, many believed her posts were in reference to the news.
"My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs," she began her post. "I'd say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends."
She added, "I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don't recall in my roll!"
When a fan replied that Chrissy could easily "turn off that feature," the supermodel responded, "No I like it. I get loads of photos of the kids and makes it easier."
Another user commented with the same message, but this time, Chrissy wrote, "I don't *want* to."
The 34-year-old star wasn't the only celebrity to seemingly react to Chris' social media blunder.
The actor's younger brother, Scott Evans, poked fun at him on Sunday, Sept. 13. "Was off social media for the day yesterday," Scott shared on Twitter. "So. What'd I miss?"
Mark Ruffalo also offered sweet advice to his Marvel co-star and reminded him that worse things have been done online.
".@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," the Avengers: End Game actor captioned his post.