Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce as the "Worst Thing Ever" in Refreshingly Honest Interview

Kelly Clarkson is ready to "breakaway" from this chapter in her life.
The talk show host and Grammy-winning singer recently opened up about the very real side of a breakup in a candid interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist.
While Kelly hasn't shared too many details surrounding her divorce from Brandon Blackstock—and she doesn't plan to—she did discuss what the process has been like. Hint: It's not all butterflies and rainbows.
"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster," she admitted to Geist during a virtual video call. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."
"I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce," she continued. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."
Back in June, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon after nearly seven years of marriage.
The duo shares two kids together: 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. The "Breakaway" singer was also a stepmom to Brandon's children from a previous marriage, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.
At the time of the divorce filing, an insider told E! News friends and colleagues of the pair were "shocked" by the news.
"It came out of nowhere. It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family," one source previously shared. "It never seemed like they had any issues."
Just last week, Kelly addressed her divorce and explained why she doesn't want to go into detail about it.
"I am a very open person," she expressed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved."
"There are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm," she added. "It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."
When she's ready to share that part of her life publicly, she said she will.
"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she explained. "It definitely wouldn't be planned."
