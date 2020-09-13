Scott Evans Seemingly Pokes Fun at Brother Chris Evans' NSFW Photo

Little brother energy!

Scott Evans appeared to tease his older brother, Chris Evans, on social media just one day after the Knives Out star allegedly leaked his own NSFW photos.

"Was off social media for the day yesterday," Scott began his Twitter post on Sunday, Sept. 13. "So. What'd I miss?"

Naturally, the comment section didn't disappoint with one user pointing out, "This is the MOST 'little brother' tweet of all time."

Another fan responded, "You missed the world appreciating & loving Chris for the kind man that he is." Someone else added with crying-laughing emojis, "SCOTTT who you trying to fool."

One user put it best, writing, "You didn't miss much. It's something you probably saw growing up as brothers in the same household. Many celebrities have done worse things. He should actually be proud... it's impressive. Tell Chris to stand proud. Nothing wrong with being a man & Rock On!"