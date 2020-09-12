Meghan Markle Calls This the "Best Accessory" for Success

When you look good, you feel good!

No one knows that motto better than Meghan Markle. Exactly one year ago, the former Suits star partnered with Smart Works to create a capsule collection of workwear to help support women looking to re-enter the workforce.

Celebrating the milestone, Meghan hopped on a video call with the organization to discuss the power of fashion and how it can give people that extra boost of "confidence" on the inside.

"People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not," she explained while speaking to three clients who received help from the organization.

"All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory," she continued, adding, "It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with, and walk into the interview with that will take you to the next layer of success."