KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Pays Tribute to Her Late Father On His Birthday

Meadow Walker is keeping her famous father's memory alive. On Saturday, Sept. 12, the 21-year-old shared a special tribute to Paul Walker on his birthday anniversary.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 12, 2020 4:56 PMTags
BirthdaysTributePaul WalkerCeleb KidsCelebrities
Related: Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Never-Before-Seen Video

Meadow Walker is remembering her famous father in a special way.

The 21-year-old took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday tribute to her late dad, Paul Walker. The Fast & Furious star would've turned 47 on Saturday, Sept. 12.

"The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow captioned her Instagram post. She also uploaded a throwback photo, which showed her sitting on Walker's lap when she was a toddler.

That wasn't the only way Meadow paid tribute to her late father.

"in honor of my dad's birthday, I'm kicking off our annual do good challenge," she shared in a following Instagram post. "This year, I'm keeping it simple and close to my heart. I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships."

She added, "My friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what."

photos
Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

For the challenge, Meadow nominated some of Walker's Fast & Furious co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Jordana BrewsterNathalie Emmanuel and others.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With One Comment

2

Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

3

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

Facebook

Meadow continues to keep her late dad's memory alive. Back in May, the 21-year-old shared an adorable throwback photo with Walker.

"Happy place," she simply wrote at the time. A month prior, she shared a never-before-seen video, captioning it, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx."

The video showed a young Meadow surprising her dad on his birthday. Standing behind a door, Walker looks surprised to see his daughter hiding and shouts, "Hi!"

"What the hell! You just scared the hell out of me," he continues, laughing. Shortly after, he gave his daughter a big hug.

It's been nearly seven years since Walker passed away in a tragic car crash. In 2013, news broke the action star was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which was being driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident.

The cause of the crash was later determined to be due to an unsafe speed.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

2

Jennifer Garner Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With One Comment

3

Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

4

Candace Cameron Bure Defends Handsy Photo With Husband Valeri Bure

5

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments

Latest News

Meghan Markle Calls This the "Best Accessory" for Success

Hurry, Away Luggage's 50% Off Sale Ends Soon!

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors Her Late Father On His Birthday

These OMG Fashion Week Looks Are Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop

You Can't Beat the Deals at Old Navy's up To 50% off Storewide Sale

Euphoria's Most Talked About Moments So Far

Ulta Beauty’s Deal of the Day: 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics and More!