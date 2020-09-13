Dramatic Exits, a Marathon Run and That Sound Explained: 30 Surprising Secrets About Law & Order

"I think it's the writing, really," S. Epatha Merkerson said, musing on the true reason for the series' marathon run, supplemented by actual marathons, on Today in 2015. "The scripts were always so incredibly well-written and also people had an investment because they were taken from the headlines, so you already knew the story but what you watched for was how the twist would happen at the end."

And yes, at the time Wolf wished the flagship series was still chugging along, since the world hadn't exactly run out of the fuel that fired Law & Order's stories.

Asked if he could revive anything he had previously worked on, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, "Oh, I'd bring back Law & Order. Everybody who knows me knows it's something I want to do. My only regret looking backward is all the great stories that we haven't been able to do for the past five years. It feels like there's something every day. I would have loved us to have found a way to do [the private military company] Blackwater. And then [Robert] Durst, obviously."

But at least there was plenty of fodder for his—and so many people's—nightly ritual.

"I'll watch anything, but there's little I'm addicted to except for [The Tonight Show Starring] Jimmy Fallon," he said. "That's must-watch for me. And then I usually go to USA or TNT and fall asleep to Law & Order."

Law & Order seasons 13 through 20 are currently streaming on Peacock.

