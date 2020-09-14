All the Details on E!'s New York Fashion Week 2020 Coverage

Once more, E!'s the place to be for everything New York Fashion Week.
Kicking off on Monday, Sept. 14, host Zanna Roberts Rassi will be stationed at Spring Studios in order to bring viewers an exclusive and inside look at the biggest week in fashion. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Fashion Week will look vastly different than it has in years past.
However, this means viewers will get unmatched access to Fashion Week unlike ever before. And E!'s here to make sure you don't miss a single fashionable moment.
Live From E!: NYFW, streaming on the E! News twitter account, will provide viewers a, before and during, front row seat. Zanna will also appear on Daily Pop to give a breakdown on the hottest fashion news and share exclusive interviews. We're talking exclusive chats with Sarah Jessica Parker, Brandon Maxwell and more.
In addition to Zanna, E!'s own Lilliana Vazquez will also give a rundown on the goings-on of Fashion Week.
Oh, and our @StyleCollective Instagram followers will get daily updates from the ground at NYFW.
But wait, there's more.
You'll find curated Fashion Week shows, provided by NYFW and IMG, on E! Online, as well as on the E! News YouTube page. E! will also cover Jason Wu, Monse and Rebecca Minkoff's respective fashion shows.
In addition to four livestreams, E! readers will enjoy our Virtual Front Row, Drop of the Day and 5 Questions. For a breakdown of all this, be sure to scroll through the below!
Virtual Front Row: Join E! and our expert guests as we break down the runway shows, behind-the-scenes action and insider access live from Spring Studios.
Drop of the Day: Be sure to follow the @StyleCollective Instagram account in order to not miss our "Drop of the Day." What's "DOTD," you ask? It's a shoppable/swipe-up component where consumers are re-directed to available purchases straight from the designer.
5 Questions: You won't want to miss this! Zanna will ask 5 burning questions to designers, celebrities and models participating in NYFW.
It looks like we've got quite a bit to look forward to this New York Fashion Week. What are you looking forward to most?
For more Fashion Week fun, follow #FasionWeekAtE on social media!