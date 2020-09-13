KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Celebrity Weddings We Wish We'd Scored Invites To

From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's days-long Indian affair to Dwayne Johnson's surprise Hawaiian wedding, these are the A-list nuptials we're still not over.

Wedding season isn't what it used to be.

Thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, the simple act of gathering to witness two lovers tie the knot has been rendered something of an impossibility, with brides- and grooms-to-be forced to either pare down their plans to something more aligned with social distancing guidelines or postpone them altogether. And that goes double for the extravagant celebrity nuptials we all love to obsess over. 

The days of the over-the-top ceremonies with hundreds of guests—many of them of the A-list variety—coming together to rub elbows in some striking and exclusive location are over. For now, at least. (Sorry, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Hopefully you won't have to wait too much longer!)

While we wait for the world to work its way back to a normal enough place so the matrimonial merriment might resume, we'll just have to scratch our wedded-bliss itch by looking back at some of the celeb weddings over the years that we wished we'd witnessed firsthand. From the gorgeous locations to the ultra-famous attendees, these are the nuptials we're still not over.

Join us for a trip down marriage memory lane!

George & Amal Clooney

The A-list actor and human rights attorney's 2014 wedding extravaganza cost a pretty penny—$4.6 million at that! The couple sold their wedding photos to multiple magazines, but despite the picturesque album's public availability, it would've been incredible to witness Amal walk down the aisle in her custom Oscar de la Renta gown. And a three-day pre-wedding excursion in Venice, Italy? Count us RSVP'd! 

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

After surprising everyone by tying the knot in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the Game of Thrones star and "Sucker" singer held a much more formal affair in the south of France in June 2019. Following the ceremony, the couple and their guests—which included his famous family and her GoT co-star Maisie Williams—celebrated with a reception at Château de Tourreau. Chic!

Justin & Hailey Bieber

A year after the pop star and his bride had a courthouse ceremony, they had a much more lavish celebration at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in South Carolina in September 2019. Guests at the event, which was organized by planner to the stars Mindy Weiss, included Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Scooter Braun, Pastor Carl Lentz and a smattering of Baldwin family members.

Beyoncé & Jay Z

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this star-studded affair! Music's most powerful couple has revealed little from their 2008 wedding, but by all accounts it was nothing short of stunning. Only about 40 of Bey and Jay's nearest and dearest attended, including Kelly RowlandMichelle WilliamsGwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Dr. Paul Nassif & Brittany Pattakos

Who doesn't love a destination wedding? Or in this case, a destination reception. A week after saying their vows before 70 guests at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in L.A., the Botched surgeon and his wife hosted 65 loved ones on the picturesque Greek island of Santorini for a celebration at the beachfront resort Rocabella Santorini. 

Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian

After dating for years and welcoming two daughters into the world, the actor and his longtime love made things official in an intimate ceremony on the Hawaiian islands in Aug. 2019. Judging by the photos of the big day shared by Johnson when he announced the exciting news, the event was downright postcard worthy.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk

The main reason we wish we'd have had an invite to the October 2018 nuptials between the Oscar-winning actress and the American Horror Story co-creator? The guest list! Among the 75 attendees were famous faces like Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz, Rob Lowe, Jerry Seinfeld and Steven Spielberg—who acted as the unofficial videographer, natch. That's not to say the tastefully rustic Hamptons setting wasn't a draw on its own, however.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

It took multiple traditional prenuptial rituals, two ceremonies and three receptions in Dec. 2018 before the singer and his actress wife were able to rest as husband and wife. And everything about the days-long event—from the 26-acre location (the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the bride's native India) to the A-list guest list—was extravagant with a capital E.  

Elton John & David Furnish

Not unlike a royal wedding, the longtime partners swapped vows and exchanged diamond wedding bands in an intimate ceremony at Windsor's Guildhall in 2014. The 600 guests—including the Beckhams, Donatella VersaceClaudia Schiffer and Sharon Stone—partied and sipped pink champagne on the grounds of the couple's Windsor mansion. A bargain at $2 million! 

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The R&B songstress and NFL star surely felt like a king and queen as they tied the knot in 2016 at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Nothing short of an absolute fairy tale, the wedding party included Lala AnthonyKelly Rowland and more stars. 

Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise

Yes, TomKat's marriage ended in 2012, but not before they threw a $2 million wedding we'd bet anyone would pay cold hard cash to have witnessed. The pair wed outside Rome at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano. Not too shabby! 

David & Victoria Beckham

In 1999, the British pair dropped $800,000 on a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. Elton John performed and, in true Beckham fashion, their cake was topped with nude figurines of the bride and groom.

