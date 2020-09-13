Celebrity Weddings We Wish We'd Scored Invites To

Wedding season isn't what it used to be.

Thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, the simple act of gathering to witness two lovers tie the knot has been rendered something of an impossibility, with brides- and grooms-to-be forced to either pare down their plans to something more aligned with social distancing guidelines or postpone them altogether. And that goes double for the extravagant celebrity nuptials we all love to obsess over.

The days of the over-the-top ceremonies with hundreds of guests—many of them of the A-list variety—coming together to rub elbows in some striking and exclusive location are over. For now, at least. (Sorry, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Hopefully you won't have to wait too much longer!)

While we wait for the world to work its way back to a normal enough place so the matrimonial merriment might resume, we'll just have to scratch our wedded-bliss itch by looking back at some of the celeb weddings over the years that we wished we'd witnessed firsthand. From the gorgeous locations to the ultra-famous attendees, these are the nuptials we're still not over.