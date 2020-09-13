Kerry Washington's Best Red Carpet Looks Deserve an Award of Their Own

When it comes to fashion, consider it handled.

Kerry Washington made a name for herself playing Olivia Pope on the hit ABC show Scandal, where she was known just as much for her incredible acting skills as her impeccable fashion sense. In real life, Kerry and her character Olivia have a lot in common when it comes to fashion.

Washington has walked dozens of red carpets over the years, and she's got the smolder down to a science. The biggest downside of not having a red carpet for the 2020 Emmy Awards is not getting to see what incredible gown The Little Fires Everywhere star would be donning.

She's clearly working with the best stylists in the business because she's always looking put together and ready to take on the world.

Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself! Every time Washington stepped on the carpet looking glamorous and ready to take charge, we've rounded up below. It's just a sampling of some of the greatest looks she's rocked over her luxurious career as one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood.