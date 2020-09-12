These Fashion Week Couples Prove Love Is Always in Vogue

Being in love will never go out of style.

Let's be honest, at New York fashion week, we come to see the clothes but we stay for all of the sweet celebrity couples and the rare PDA. New York Fashion Week always brings out the good in everyone, and of course, no one wants to sit at a runway show alone. Luckily, fashion shows are the perfect place for a celebrity couple sighting.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to the always adorable Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are likely to grace the side of the platforms during fashion week, and are even spotted out and about holding hands in the city. It's a sight to behold, and of course, E! hasn't missed a moment of the action in years.

We've rounded up the cutest star sightings for your viewing pleasure and to provide some relationship goals to aspire to.