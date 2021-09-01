See All of Zendaya’s Euphoric Fashion Week Looks Through the Years

Watch : Zendaya's Most Iconic Suit Moments

The world is her runway.

Zendaya knows a thing or two about how to rock a red carpet. Year after year, the actress keeps finding new ways to outdo herself when it comes to her classic and edgy looks. She's always been a celebrity that remains ahead of the trend, and finds any opportunity to strut her stuff.

Ever since she stepped on the scene, the Euphoria star has found a way to keep all eyes on her when she's at any event, whether it's New York Fashion Week or the Emmys. She also has never stuck to just one style. Every year she finds new ways to evolve. From bright jewel tones to more toned down beiges, there isn't a dress that Zendaya can't take and make her own.

Ahead of NYFW and in honor of her 25th birthday September 1, we've rounded up some of her most daring and fun looks, and they did not disappoint. From chic and stunning to cute but coy, Zendaya is the celeb with the best style sense.