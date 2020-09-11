KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Have Kandi Burruss & NeNe Leakes Seen Each Other Since Their RHOA Reunion Blowout?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss opened up about where she and NeNe Leakes stand on Quibi's Close Up by E! News. See what she had to say below!

No post-reunion reconciliations here.

Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes got along relatively well throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but when it came time for the virtual reunion in May, the two found themselves in a fight so explosive that it ended with NeNe turning her camera away and storming out of the room.

However, as any dedicated Bravo fan has come to learn, one single fight—even one that involves insults like "You could host the Grammys tomorrow, they will forget about you and your outfit" and "I'm embedded in your motherf--king brain, bitch"—doesn't necessarily signal the end of a friendship.

"It's a reality show, so you're dealing with real people, real emotions," Kandi explained on Quibi's Close Up by E! News. "And that time, it was a very heated discussion."

E!'s Will Marfuggi asked the Grammy-winning singer where she and her RHOA cast mate currently stand, as it turns out, the two haven't really talked to each other since the reunion.

Of course, we are living in a pandemic, so there aren't many opportunities for the two to interact.

But according to Kandi, she actually has run into NeNe on one occasion!

"This is the funny thing! I have seen her; I don't think she saw me," Kandi told Will and co-host Courtney Tezeno. "I saw her at a restaurant one day and walked right past her. She did not recognize me because I had the mask and I had, like, just got braids."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Kandi continued, "I wasn't looking like myself. But I said hello and she was talking to somebody and so I guess she didn't realize it me and kept walking."

And because Kandi and NeNe weren't "in a great space" as she put it, she just kept walking, too!

Watch the complete Close Up by E! News episode here, and catch up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when the Bravo show comes to Peacock on Sept. 20!

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

