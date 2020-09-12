KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics and Mario Badescu!

Skincare and makeup at a ridiculously discounted price? Yes, please!

By Carly Milne Sep 12, 2020 11:00 AMTags
E-comm: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the DayE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!

From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban DecayMario BadescuKKW BeautyKylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!

For today's deal, take 50% off Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits (both matte and velvet), and 50% off Mario Badescu's Grab and Go Travel Set! Shop them below!

This Month's Best New Beauty Products: September 2020 Edition

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

Available in 10 colors, this fan favorite lip kit comes with a matte liquid lipstick and matching lip liner, so you can recreate the perfect "Kylie Lip." The lipstick is highly pigmented and long-wearing, with moisturizing ingredients for comfortable wear. Meanwhile, the liner glides on easy thanks to a creamy texture, and lasts just as long as your lipstick does. And both are vegan and cruelty free.

 

$29
$15
Ulta Beauty

Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set

Need clear, glowing skin on the go? This kit will help you achieve it, even if you're on a long-haul flight or never-ending road trip. It offers a one-ounce bottle of Drying Lotion so you can zap your zits before they become big problems, and a two-ounce Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater to help you get that glow. Both are in TSA-friendly sizes, too.

 

$22
$11
Ulta Beauty

If you also need some new fall accessories, Mansur Gavriel is having a 60% off sale! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

