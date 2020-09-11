KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Friday Feels: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Is there a better way to end the week than by reading about the special bond between a two-year-old boy and his adoptive puppy?

Let's say goodbye to the week in the best way possible: with a smile.

In E! News' weekly round-up of stories that are sure to lift your mood, we're highlighting the impact one dentist in New York City had on his patients that will probably make your eyes rain, as well as the sweet gesture one bride performed for a family member at her wedding that will find you reaching for the phone to call a loved one ASAP.

Plus, we're sharing an update on an inspiring four-year-old we previously included in our Acts of Kindness, the heartwarming and special friendship between a little boy and his adopted puppy and the unique treatment a hospital in Spain is providing for some of its patients that will remind you to never take a trip to the beach for granted again. 

So why wait to bring this kind of positive energy into your life? 

photos
Stars Donating to Black Lives Matter Organizations

Here are six stories to check out to start your weekend off on a positive note. Take what you need, friends...

Lydia Sattler/Jackson County Animal Shelter
A Toddler's Best Friend

Prepare for the ultimate meet-cute. 

Lacey, a puppy with a cleft lip, was adopted from the Jackson County Animal Shelter by Brandon Boyers, who has a two-year-old child with a cleft lip. While he hadn't intended to adopt a dog that day, when he brought his son Bentley to meet the pup at the shelter, "They were head over heels for each other right away," his mom Ashley Boyers told The Washington Post.

Explaining this was the first time the shelter ever had a dog with a cleft lip, director Lydia Sattler told the publication, "We were all in tears seeing the two of them together. The fact that this is something we never see, the puppy came from 1,000 miles away and that Bentley's dad just happened to be here at that moment, it was just amazing."

@katt.films
A Walk to Remember

Warning: Prepare to cry Nicholas Sparks-level tears.

In a TikTok that has gone viral, a bride organized a special surprise for her grandmother after the death of her grandfather shortly before the wedding, which took place in September 2019. 

Eight of the woman's grandsons were on hand to proudly walk her down the aisle in the video, which has been viewed 3.5 million times since the wedding videographer, Katt.Films, uploaded it. Now that's a gesture we can toast to. 

Kristina Bowden
A True Hero

Last month, we shared the heartwarming story of an older brother shaving his head as his four-year-old sister was about to lose her hair while going through chemotherapy for Stage Two Wilm's, a rare kidney cancer.

We're happy to report that Lula is now cancer-free, with her mom Kristin Bowden sharing the good news on her Instagram feed, posting a photo of her daughter holding a sign that read, "It came. We fought. I Won." 

And less than two weeks later, Bowden revealed Lula had her "best day ever," going to a local football game to join the cheerleading team. 

"She loves all these girls," she captioned the pic. "Cutest thing of my life! She has no fear to perform in front of bleachers full of people."

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Vitamin Sea

"It's one of the best days I remember."

Francisco España had spent over 52 days in Hospital del Mar's ICU due to coronavirus before his doctors decided to try a different recovery method: A trip to the beach across the street.

The 60-year-old, accompanied by his doctor and three nurses from the Barcelona hospital, was transported in his hospital bed to spend 10 minutes by the Mediterranean sea as part of his ongoing therapy treatment as he recovers from COVID-19. 

"Let's see if they now let me get a beer at the hospital cafeteria," España joked before returning to the ICU, according to AP News

Instagram/@theseatednurse
The Seated Nurse's Big Surprise

Andrea Dalzell, who has been in a wheelchair since she was diagnosed at age 5 with transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder affecting her ability to walk, achieved her goal of becoming a registered nurse in 2018. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit New York City, Dalzell has been working tirelessly on the frontlines, sharing her experience as the only nurse in the city to use a wheelchair on her Instagram account, @theseatednurse.

And Dalzell received the surprise of a lifetime when she was presented with a $1 million prize from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports people with spinal cord injuries, during her appearance on Good Morning America.

"I want to start a whole program for people with disabilities to get into healthcare," Dalzell said of what she planned to do with the money. "They should be given a chance."

@dr_rubinshtein @sureshgordon
Smiles for Miles

We dare you not to smile watching this video of people seeing their new smile for the first time.

"PRICELESS MOMENT," the man responsible for the smiles, NYC-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel S. Rubinshtein, captioned the compilation of the emotional moments his patients experienced post-procedure.

Is there a word for crying and smiling at the same time? Asking for us. 

Friday Feels: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

