Friday Feels: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Related : How Pop-Up Fridges Feed the Hungry Amid Coronavirus - Friday Feels

Let's say goodbye to the week in the best way possible: with a smile.

In E! News' weekly round-up of stories that are sure to lift your mood, we're highlighting the impact one dentist in New York City had on his patients that will probably make your eyes rain, as well as the sweet gesture one bride performed for a family member at her wedding that will find you reaching for the phone to call a loved one ASAP.

Plus, we're sharing an update on an inspiring four-year-old we previously included in our Acts of Kindness, the heartwarming and special friendship between a little boy and his adopted puppy and the unique treatment a hospital in Spain is providing for some of its patients that will remind you to never take a trip to the beach for granted again.

So why wait to bring this kind of positive energy into your life?