Jackass Star and Wrestler Stevie Lee Dead at 54

Professional wrestler Stevie Lee, who also went by the name Puppet the Psycho Dwarf, has passed away. He was 54.

Lee's family confirmed the news on a GoFundMe page created on Thursday, Sept. 10.

"Steve ‘Puppet the Psycho Dwarf' Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning," the statement read. "He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim and wife Steph left to take care of final arrangements."

The statement continued, "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling."

Lee began his wrestling career on the pay-per-view series NWA: Total Nonstop Action back in 2002. He's also credited with helping create the Half-Pint Brawlers organization, which turned into a 2010 reality show on Spike TV.