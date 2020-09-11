Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Introduce Their Kids to Newborn Baby Brother Eduardo

Kids, meet your baby brother!
Such was the newest task for the Baldwin family on Thursday, Sept. 10, after Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together two days earlier. The couple—who were already parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2—added to the family with the birth of their newest son, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, on Sept. 8.
After the little one's arrival into the world, it was time for the famous parents to head home with their baby boy, where he would meet his older brothers and sister. On Instagram, Hilaria recalled their first night home as a family of seven.
"Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice," she explained, captioning a photo of them all together in front of the TV with mom and dad asleep. "Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together...hearts full."
Considering she's been pregnant "at least once every single year" for the last eight years—as she recalled on Daily Pop—Hilaria also took a moment to celebrate her body's work.
"Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do," she wrote on Instagram after her son's birth. "I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely, and to feel ready for me to return to me...step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time."
As fans may recall, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in November 2019 and in April 2019.
While Hilaria and Alec now relish in the happiness of their son's birth at home, the celebrity yogi also reflected on a more somber note the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday.
"Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation," she wrote. "We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer."