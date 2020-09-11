Watch James Corden Pitch Baby Names to Expectant Dad Usher

He's back at it again!

James Corden is airing his late-night television show The Late Late Show from his studio again and he hasn't missed a beat. The host had Usher as a guest on Thursday Sept. 10 to talk about new music, new projects and a new baby!

The singer recently announced that he's expecting a child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. "Its been a tough time for everybody, so I'm really excited to have this incredible news," Usher shared. "This new arrival. I'm really anticipating it." James then asked the musician if he had already thought about any baby names.

He joked, "Well not like George Forman, I can't name all my kids George. If it's a girl I don't think that Usher would flow well." The former athlete turned grill master famously named all of his children different variations of the name George, but it looks like Usher is playing by his own rules. Who knows, Usher might be a unique name for a daughter.