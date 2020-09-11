Candace Cameron Bure Defends Handsy Photo With Husband Valeri Bure

When it comes to her husband getting a little handsy, Candace Cameron Bure has no problem with it—and neither should her fans.
The Fuller House alum's longtime husband, ice hockey pro Valeri Bure, isn't usually one to be in the spotlight, but a recent photo of the married pair sparked controversy among some of the actress' fans. In the picture posted on social media, Candace and Valeri stood side by side smiling with the athlete's arm around her neck and his hand on her breast. Apparently, the PDA didn't get everyone's stamp of approval, which spurred Candace to take to her Instagram Story in defense.
"For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob—my husband of 24 years—thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said. "We have so much fun together."
Candace encouraged it, further telling viewers, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."
As she concluded her remarks, the star briefly apologized before rescinding it.
"I'm sorry if it offended you...I'm actually not sorry," she added. "I'm glad that we have fun together after so many years and he can touch me all day long."
While they're known to keep their relationship on the private side, the two have been going strong for more than two decades and are parents to daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.
In honor of their 20th wedding anniversary in 2016, the actress candidly pulled back the curtain on their journey together.
"Let's be real for a second. We are celebrating 20 years of marriage. 22 years together as a couple. I couldn't be more proud to be here and love my man the way I do. But let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey," she wrote in a Facebook post at the time.
"There have been several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions, but we've persevered," she continued. "We rode them out. We loved each other through them. We kept the focus; God's glory. We are both better for it."
All those years later, she only looked forward to more time with her man. "I'm so grateful and thankful for the man I married. Neither of us are perfect, far from it, and will continue to make mistakes because we are human," she said. "God's word and His grace see us through- striving to be the best of ourselves in Him. To God be the glory. Thank you for an awesome 20 years together. I pray for another 60. Amen."