Tom Brady Reveals His Thoughts on Game Day Sex With Gisele Bündchen

It's not everyday Tom Brady kisses and tells.
Before kicking off a brand-new football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL star participated in a candid interview with Dax Shepard. While appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast, Tom was asked a personal question about his relationship with wife Gisele Bündchen.
"I'm going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question," Dax began. "And that is, do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?"
After letting out a chuckle, Tom provided a glimpse into his mindset. "Oh man, that's probably off the table," he confessed. "I wouldn't say its probably never happened but I don't think that would be the moment."
"That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up," Tom added.
For the record, there's plenty of romance to go around when it comes to Tom and Gisele's love story. After all, the pair celebrated their 11-year anniversary this past February.
In fact, Tom previously shared some of his relationship secrets during an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy.
"We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication," Tom explained. "Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I'm feeling.' And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago' and you communicate about it. I think that's helped us a lot."
It also helps that both Tom and Gisele have remained each other's biggest cheerleaders ever since they met in December 2006 through a mutual friend.
And while football can take up a lot of Tom's attention—he is a six-time Super Bowl champion after all—family will always come first.
"I try to keep my priorities in line, you know?" Tom shared with E! News when discussing work, marriage and fatherhood. "All those things have their nuances and their challenges. But if you're committed to 'em and you prioritize 'em, then you figure out how to make 'em work."
