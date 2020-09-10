KardashiansBlake & RyanParis HiltonTamar BraxtonLove IslandVideosPhotos

Married at First Sight's Deonna and Greg Are Expecting Their First Baby

"It’s surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family!" the MAFS stars shared with E! News.

Deonna McNeill, Greg Okotie, Married At First SightCharmaine Wiley/ Kinetic Content

The Married at First Sight fam is growing!

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are expecting their first child together, E! News confirms. 

The couple—who met and said "I do" during season 9 of the wildly popular reality TV series—share in a statement, "We are pregnant! It's surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family! We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy."

For their adorable pregnancy announcement, Deonna and Greg coordinated in white button up tee's as they held a sign that read "Okotie Party of 3."

MAFS fans have witnessed the next chapter of their relationship on the spinoff series Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which is currently airing on Lifetime. In a recent episode, Deonna and Greg even discussed the possibility of trying for kids of their own after babysitting.

Married at First Sight Stars Get Real About Quarantine

"Babies are like calm around me," Greg shared. "I don't know, Deonna called me baby whisperer, so that might be it, right? Makes me really think about like, having one of my own, and I think I'll be a great father. I think fatherhood would be pretty nice."

Related: Pregnant Celebrities 2020: See Which Stars Are Currently Expecting

Congratulations to Deonna and Greg! Learn more about the cast of Couples Cam by scrolling through our gallery below. 

Lifetime
Beth and Jamie

This season nine couple relocated to the Bay Area in California. Jamie is a consultant for a tech company and Beth is a full-time health and beauty influencer.

Lifetime
Kristine and Keith

Keith and Kristine were also wed in the Philadelphia-set season eight. Right now, Kristine is very career-focused and works full time in real estate. Keith works as a biomedical technician. They bought a house last year and are currently in the middle of renovations.

Lifetime
Deonna and Greg

Greg and Deonna got married on season nine in Charlotte. Greg is the owner of a math learning center and Deonna works as an operations manager. At home, they've been working on a side business of designing and screen-printing clothing and Deonna is said to have "baby fever."

Lifetime
Stephanie and AJ

Stephanie and AJ were married on season 8 in Philadelphia. AJ is the owner of a staffing agency and Stephanie works as a finance manager. The two recently started marriage counseling in an effort to be better spouses.

Lifetime
Ashley and Anthony

Part of season five in Chicago, Ashley and Anthony are living in suburbs. Ashley works as the manager of her family's bar and restaurant and Anthony is the sales director of a media company. Their daughter, Mila, recently celebrated her first birthday.

Lifetime
Danielle and Bobby

Danielle and Bobby were part of season seven in Dallas. With a 1-year-old daughter, Danielle is a stay-at-home mom and Bobby is a regional sales manager for a utility support structures company.

Lifetime
Shawniece and Jephte

Shawniece and Jephte got married in Boston on season six. They have a daughter, Laura, who turns 2 in August. Currently, Shawniece works at a hospital, but is also focused on starting two of her own businesses: a wig line and a hair salon. Jephte is an elementary school teacher, but has been considering a career change.

Lifetime
Jamie and Doug

This season one couple were married in New York. Doug currently works in software sales and Jamie left her career as a labor and delivery nurse to focus on growing their family. The two have a 2-year-old daughter and are expecting a son in early May 2020.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. 

