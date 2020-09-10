Married at First Sight's Deonna and Greg Are Expecting Their First Baby

The Married at First Sight fam is growing!

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are expecting their first child together, E! News confirms.

The couple—who met and said "I do" during season 9 of the wildly popular reality TV series—share in a statement, "We are pregnant! It's surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family! We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy."

For their adorable pregnancy announcement, Deonna and Greg coordinated in white button up tee's as they held a sign that read "Okotie Party of 3."

MAFS fans have witnessed the next chapter of their relationship on the spinoff series Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which is currently airing on Lifetime. In a recent episode, Deonna and Greg even discussed the possibility of trying for kids of their own after babysitting.