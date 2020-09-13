KardashiansLove IslandNYFWVideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Dancing With the Stars experienced even more changes ahead of its new season, while a Twilight star opened up about his fitness journey.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 13, 2020 10:00 AMTags
Dancing With The StarsDiet And FitnessWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesFitnessTransformation
Related: What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

Forget the step and ball because this season of Dancing With the Stars is all about the change. 

Along with a new host—Hi, Tyra Banks!—the ABC reality hit is also welcoming a new judge to the ballroom for its upcoming season. (Hint: It's a familiar face.) And one of its celeb contestants is already showing off the physical changes they're experiencing after a few weeks of rehearsals. 

But DWTS was far from the only transformation to go down in Hollywood this week. Maisie Williams and Ariel Winter debuted their latest hairstyles, with one of them opting to follow in Miley Cyrus' follicles and going for a bold mullet.

Plus, a Twilight star showed off his stunning weight loss journey—sans shirt, natch. 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the must surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

2

Law & Order Premiered 30 Years Ago: These Are Its Secrets

3

Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Be "Truly Open" About Her Divorce

NBC
Derek Hough

He's ba-aaack.

The fan-favorite pro—who has won a record six times, by the way—is heading back to the ballroom for Dancing With the Stars' 29th season after four years away. But this time, he's serving as a judge. 

"I love the show so much—always have, and always will," Hough told reporters about his return to DWTS. "The joy it brings, the pure entertainment. Just what it represents. I think it's much needed right now."

He's not the first Hough to make the transition from the floor to the judges' table. Sister Julianne Hough served as a judge on seasons 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Instagram
Monica Aldama

She's definitely making mat...or should we say dance floor?

The Navarro College cheerleading coach took to Instagram to share a photo of her abs and reveal how she's getting ready for Dancing With the Stars.

"Thank you DWTS! The abs are starting to make a comeback," the Cheer star wrote alongside a photo of herself pointing at her abs. "I've officially been in LA for 2 weeks and 3 days but it feels like much longer. I've been practicing for a week and a half, and to be honest, I've never worked this hard physically in my life."

While she didn't reveal who she's been paired with, she did indicate the pro is "amazing and is tough as nails" on her. "Karma right???" she joked.

Instagram
Maisie Williams

Winter is coming...and so is major change.

The Game of Thrones star's latest look in her ongoing hair evolution since saying goodbye to Westeros? A mullet.

Along with the shaggy shoulder-skimming layers, Williams dyed her locks a sandy-blonde color during her visit to the Bleach London hair salon. And she clearly loved the results, commenting on their Instagram post of her 'do, "dreams rly do come true."

Fox
The Masked Singer

New season, new twist.

The Fox reality hit released the first look at its mysterious celeb contestants for the fourth season, including a first for the show: a dual costume!

The Snow Owls are two people in two owl outfits who will compete and be unmasked as one. Could it be siblings? Twins? A music duo? A couple?
One owl appears to have eyelashes while the other does not, leading us to think one is a guy and one is a girl. They're both wearing crowns, but otherwise the clues are scarce.

Say it with us now: Who?!

TheImageDirect.com
Ariel Winter

Another month, another hair color for the Modern Family star.

The 22-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles this week sporting a cotton candy color hue, the latest change to her signature brunette locks. 

Just a few days prior, Winter posted on Instagram about maintaining her platinum blonde locks, which she first debuted in July. Meanwhile, back in February, the actress showed off her red hair, which she dyed shortly after filming on the ABC hit sitcom wrapped. 

Looks like Winter is proving any hair color can have fun!

Photo courtesy Ben Cope
Peter Facinelli

OK, forget Edward and Jacob, we're now team Carlisle.

The Twilight star showed off his reported 30-pound weight loss when he shared a photo of himself wearing nothing but his underwear as part of a campaign to help draw attention to Prostate Cancer Awareness month. And the results totally eclipsed our expectations. 

"Everything's kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself," he recently told People of his body transformation during quarantine. "So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could."

And after dropping the weight, the 46-year-old said he feels "leaner," "more cut" and like he has "a lot more energy." 

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

2

Law & Order Premiered 30 Years Ago: These Are Its Secrets

3

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

4

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Their Different Childhoods

5

Jennifer Garner Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With One Comment

Latest News

Exclusive

My Music Moments: Mickey Guyton Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Kerry Washington's Best Red Carpet Looks Deserve an Award of Their Own

Law & Order Premiered 30 Years Ago: These Are Its Secrets

Ulta Beauty’s Deal of the Day: 50% Off Too Faced and Skyn Iceland!

Celebrity Weddings We Wish We'd Scored Invites To

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Remember When Lauren Conrad Had the Wedding of Our Pinterest Dreams?