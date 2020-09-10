Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Say Goodbye to Supernatural on Final Day of Filming

It really is the end of an era.

As of Thursday, Sept. 10, Supernatural is on its final day of filming. This day was supposed to come back in March, but the CW staple was forced to shut production down with just two episodes left to film and five others still in post production. Showrunner Andrew Dabb promised that there was a plan to come back and finish the series and that's exactly what happened, prolonging that goodbye we've already spent years dreading.

The final seven episodes of Supernatural will premiere Oct. 8, but the cast and crew, including stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, are already working through their farewell feelings.

Ackles, who has played Dean Winchester for 15 years, appeared on the Sept. 8 episode of Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside You and talked about the end of the show. When he recorded the podcast, he had just returned to Vancouver to start production.