"The Home Edit" Ladies Talk Working With Reese Witherspoon & Reveal Their Messiest Celeb Client

Organization that will make you say "OMG."

If you're not already familiar with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, you've almost certainly heard of their company, The Home Edit, which helps celebrities and everyday clients alike organize any space imaginable.

Soon, you'll be able to watch these transformations, as the duo now has their own Netflix series, Get Organized with The Home Edit.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Clea and Joanna stopped by Thursday, Sept. 10's Daily Pop to talk all about the work they do, and of course, their many celeb clients!

Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe and Retta are just a few of the stars featured on the show, and as Clea and Joanna told E!'s Carissa Culiner, even though they've worked with celebrities for "years," now, they still have "pinch me" moments all the time.

"It's never not going to be surreal to walk into Reese Witherspoon's house," Clea said.