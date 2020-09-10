Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and More Stars to Appear at 2020 Emmys

The countdown to the 72nd annual Emmy Awards is on.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, ABC and the Television Academy announced that there will be appearances by Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

Additionally, Grammy award-winning singer H.E.R. will take to the stage for a special "In Memoriam" performance.

Little else is known about the 2020 Emmys thus far, but there's still two weeks until the biggest night in TV.

In an August interview with Variety, the show's executive producers confirmed the ceremony will be almost entirely virtual, with attendees filming from their homes and host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples' Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

But the sheer number of nominees poses a struggle for the producers, they said, as they were trying to arrange camera setups for all those involved.