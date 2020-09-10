Disney+ Just Announced a Doogie Howser Reboot With a Major Twist

‘90s kids had better tightly grip on to their stethoscopes for this one.

Disney+ has green-lit Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., the working title for a reboot of the popular ABC series Doogie Howser, which aired for four seasons between 1989 and 1993 and starred a fresh-faced Neil Patrick Harris as the titular teen doctor.

With Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother's Kourtney Kang as its executive producer, the modern interpretation is unlike the original in that it'll follow a 16-year-old mixed-race girl named Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha who indeed is a teenage doctor.

Yes, the show will take place in Hawaii (we're here for the views of paradise) and it'll find Lahela learning from and growing with her Irish mother, her supervisor at work, and her father, a Hawaiian local.

To make sure the series doesn't lose its original DNA, Dayna and Jesse Bochco, wife and son of Doogie Howser creator Steven Bochco, have been tapped as executive producers.