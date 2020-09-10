The 100 Just Killed Off a Major Character and We Will Not Be Over It For a Long Time

It's a rough time to be a fan of The 100.

The long-running CW series is coming to an end in just a few weeks and while we never believed all the main characters would make it to the end, we didn't see this one coming so soon.

At the very end of the Wednesday, Sept. 9 episode, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) shot and killed her best friend Bellamy (Bob Morley) before following the rest of her friends through a bridge to another planet, all in an effort to protect her adopted daughter, Madi (Lola Flanery).

Bellamy was already believed to be dead early on in the season, but just two episodes ago, it was revealed that he had actually ended up on the desolate planet Etherea with Doucette (Jonathan Scarfe), one of the Disciples. The two slowly became allies as they made their way to Etherea's anomaly stone at the top of a tall, steep mountain.