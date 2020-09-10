Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Says He's Showing Chrissy Teigen's House

Chrissy Teigen hasn't been buying what Selling Sunset is selling. But could Jason Oppenheim seal the deal?

After the 34-year-old cookbook author questioned whether the stars of the Netflix series are actually real estate agents, the 43-year-old president of The Oppenheim Group took to Twitter to announce his plans to give a tour of her home.

"@chrissyteigen If you want to see if I'm real, I'll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients," he wrote on Sept. 9, referencing the nearly $24 million home Teigen and John Legend put on the market in August.

Teigen, who's watched all three seasons of show, shared her suspicions in a tweet back in August.

"I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people," she wrote at the time. "Lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."

At the time, Oppenheim tried to convince the Chrissy's Court star his team is the real deal.

"Chrissy, thanks for watching our show!" he wrote. "Regarding your agent's knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don't know him either although that doesn't mean he isn't successful and didn't just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house)."