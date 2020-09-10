What to Expect From New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2021 Season Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The show(s) must go on.

New York Fashion Week will commence this month after all! Both IMG and the Council of Fashion Designers of America recently released their plans for the Spring 2021 season, and a mix of virtual and in-person events will kick off on Sept. 13.

Of course, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, things are going to look a little different this year.

In a late-August press release, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo showed his support for the continuation of the biannual event, so long as the programming is "in strict compliance with New York State health and safety guidelines."

This means outdoor events will have no more than 50 people, and indoor events being cut to a 50 percent capacity and no spectators.

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Governor Cuomo said. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."