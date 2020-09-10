Whitney Way Thore's Ex-Fiancé Welcomes Baby With Another Woman 3 Months After Their Breakup

Nearly a year since Whitney Way Thore shared news of their engagement, her ex-fiancé has welcomed a child with another woman.
Chase Severino, who proposed to the TLC reality star back in October 2019, announced on social media Sept. 9 the arrival of his newborn daughter, named Aurora Joyce.
"You scared me, little one, coming so early but what a blessing you turned out to be," Severino, who has not named the mother, wrote of his baby girl on Instagram. "I always rolled my eyes and laughed at the prospect of fatherhood before but as cliche as it sounds you're the world to me now. From the moment I saw you my eyes teared up and I instantly fell in love."
"It's crazy going from having yourself as number one to putting someone else there," the new dad continued. "I guess one can change. I'm happy to welcome you into the world, Aurora Joyce Severino. I love you with all my heart #AJ #girldad #hellobeautiful #appleofmyeye #babygirl #stinkypoops #babywin."
In May, Thore confirmed she and Severino had split following the revelation that he was expecting a child with another woman.
"This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to 'announce' on social media," she prefaced to fans in an Instagram post, "but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time. Chase and I are no longer engaged."
The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star elaborated on the sequence of events, explaining, "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."
The TV personality also took a stand for keeping the peace. "I'm not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone," she wrote. "I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future."
At the time, Severino also weighed in on the situation on social media, writing, "I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together."
"Thank you for always supporting us," he told fans. "As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."