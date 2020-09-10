Tom Hanks to Resume Filming Elvis Presley Biopic 6 Months After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks is getting back to work in Australia six months after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, director Baz Luhrmann confirmed that the Oscar winner returned to Queensland to continue filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. "We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'Taking care of business!'" Luhrmann said in a statement, via Variety. "It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on Elvis."

"I cannot emphasize enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film," the director continued. "We thank our partners in the Queensland Government and Queensland Health for their extremely diligent process, so that we can be an example how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large. We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks."