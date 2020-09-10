Carole Baskin's First DWTS Number Is—Wait for it—"Eye of the Tiger"

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens...

Carole Baskin will soon show off her best moves on the upcoming season of the Dancing With the Stars. The Tiger King star and Big Cat Rescue founder plans to make a grand entrance, too.

Speaking to E! News and other reporters during a press conference on Sept. 9, Baskin spilled the tea on her first dancing number. Spoiler alert: It's purr-fect!

"I was just approved yesterday to release that we are doing 'Eye of the Tiger,' so I'm very excited about that," she shared.

While the Netflix sensation knows the song she'll shimmy to for her DWTS debut, she admitted that her outfit is another story.

"I'm actually sitting in my car outside of costuming right now. And I gave them the instructions that no fur, no feathers, no leather, and anything else," she explained, adding that she doesn't care how "wild" they go, she just wants to "have a blast."

"I can't wait to see what they come up with," she said.