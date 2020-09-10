KardashiansBlake & RyanParis HiltonTamar BraxtonLove IslandVideosPhotos

Home Invader Told Eminem He Planned to ''Kill Him'' During Break-in

A police officer who responded to the April 2020 incident shared new details about the intruder's alleged intentions during a Sept. 9 court hearing.

Eminem's life was threatened during an April home invasion, according to a police officer who responded to the incident. 

As E! News previously reported, the rapper (née Marshall Mathers) came face-to-face with an individual who broke into his Detroit, Mich. home in the early morning hours of April 5. Authorities allege Matthew David Hughes gained access to Eminem's gated residence by climbing through a broken window he smashed with a brick. Hughes was arrested on first-degree home invasion charges and has remained behind bars since then. 

A preliminary hearing in the case against Hughes was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, where Clinton Township police officer Adam Hackstock shared alleged details about the intruder's deadly intentions. 

According to Hackstock's testimony, seen in a video from the hearing obtained by The Detroit Free Press, Eminem was awoken from his sleep by a man standing behind him. The Grammy winner told the officer he initially thought the man was his nephew. 

"When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him," Hackstock said on the stand. 

From there, Hackstock said Eminem relayed to him that he escorted Hughes through multiple rooms inside his home to a nearby exit. Hackstock later testified that he witnessed a security guard "wrestling" with Hughes on the ground as he arrived on the scene. 

The Detroit Free Press reports that Eminem did not attend Wednesday's hearing. 

According to the publication, a judge found probable cause to proceed with a trial. Hughes is set to be arraigned on Sept. 28. 

