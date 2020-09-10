How Jason Wu Is Preparing for a New York Fashion Week Like No Other Amid Coronavirus

New York Fashion Week is going to hit a little differently this season.

While the biannual event is still set to get underway in the Big Apple beginning on Sunday, Sept. 13, it'll be a week like none other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With strict safety measures put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ensure proper social distancing, the designers and brands that will show during the truncated week are being forced to get creative to keep the spirit of NYFW alive amid all the changes.

To that end, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who co-produce the event alongside IGM, have been hard at work developing a new and immersive way for designers to get their collections seen. "To address the concerns of the fashion industry, we created the innovative RUNWAY360 digital platform which allows brands the flexibility to show their collections in a variety of formats and at a time that works for them," their website reads, "and engages domestic and international press, consumers, and retailers, most of which are not currently able to travel to New York."

How different will it be this year? For starters, events held outdoors will have a cap of 50 people, while indoor events must be held at either 50 percent capacity or with no spectators at all. So those shots of A-listers cozying up to Anna Wintour in the front row, hoping to get her to crack a smile? A thing of the past—though, hopefully, only temporarily.