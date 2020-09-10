After The Home Edit: See Inside 25 Insanely Organized Celebrity Closets

Cinderella had her Fairy Gdmother, celebrities have The Home Edit.

In the new Netflix reality series Get Organized with The Home Edit, company founders Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer help celebs and mere mortals alike make sense of their messes. What starts off as disorganized and disheveled spaces are magically transformed into color-coordinated and clean dreams. If Marie Kondo was all about less is more in 2019, The Home Edit fully believes more is more and make it cute in 2020.

But, if we're being honest, one of the biggest draws of the show, aside from all of the #storagegoals, is getting a sneak peek inside the closets and pantries of major stars, like Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and Eva Longoria. And Teplin and Shearer have been helping celebs clean up their homes long before Get Organized dropped on Sept. 9.

Kacey Musgraves, Emma Roberts, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, and Dwyane Wade are just a handful of the clients The Home Edit has worked with over the years, and, being the nosy neighbors we are (listen, we are all part of the social media neighborhood, OK?), we've rounded up 25 of their jaw-dropping transformations.