KardashiansBlake & RyanParis HiltonTamar BraxtonLove IslandVideosPhotos

Prairie Dresses Are Our Favorite Comfy Trend for Fall 2020

Shop these flowy, feminine dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 09, 2020 11:52 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
EComm, prairie dressesE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to trends for fall, prairie dresses may not be the first thing that come to your mind. But temperatures are still sweltering across much of the nation, and these comfy, flowy dresses are naturally quarantine approved. We're sure you've seen them all over Instagram and we suggest you bite the bullet already and try one of these vintage-inspired dresses out.

So below, our favorite prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more.

read
Rock the Vote in This Election-Inspired Merch

Rodriga Mini Dress

This cotton peasant dress has big, comfy sleeves and a gorgeous intricate print. Its tie waist gives you shape.

$198
Anthropologie

LC Lauren Conrad Balloon Sleeve Wrap Dress

How pretty is the color and print of this dress? It has a feminine ruffled hem and V-neckline.

$50
$37
Kohl's

Trending Stories

1

Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Dead After Shooting

2

A Look At Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Deeply Controversial Wedding

3

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK

West of Melrose Growing Steady Floral Ruffle Midi Dress

Between the ruffles, floral print and midi length, we can't get enough of this V-neck dress. Plus, you're getting a great deal here.

$45
$30
Tilly's

Free People Ellie Printed Maxi Dress

Check out the unique neckline on this cotton maxi dress. It also has a flattering smocked bodice.

$148
Revolve

UO Angel Prairie Mini Frock Dress

This super comfy frock dress has a sweet floral print and puff sleeves. Plus, check out its delicate eyelet trim.

$79
$40
Urban Outfitters

Ditsy Floral Lettuce Frill Ruffle Hem Split Dress

This uber-affordable maxi dress has a sexy V-neckline and green floral print. Its tiered skirt has a sassy slit.

$18
SheIn

Asos Design Petite Square Neck Broderie Prairie Maxi Dress in White

How pretty is the broderie on this maxi dress available in petite sizes? It has a flattering square neckline and puff sleeves.

$60
Asos

UO Jai Embroidered Long Sleeve Frock Dress

This cotton frock dress has a babydoll silhouette and blue floral print. Its long sleeves transition well into fall.

$89
$60
Urban Outfitters

Square Neck Shirred Ditsy Floral A-line Dress

Grab your wicker bag and head out to lunch in this shirred floral dress with flounce sleeves. It's available in plus sizes, too.

$20
SheIn

Belted Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

This puff-sleeve midi dress has a subtle rainbow print and a smocked bodice. It's made of a soft and comfy cotton.

$119
& Other Stories

Topshop Cutout Back Flippy Minidress

Half '90s, half prairie, this mini dress is super sweet. We love its puffed sleeves.

$45
Nordstrom

Lush Clothing Ruffle Strap Midi Dress

This cheerful yellow midi dress has a flounce hem and feminine ruffle straps. We love its square back.

$36
Walmart

Up next, shop Hannah Ann Sluss's favorite styles at Boohoo. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Dead After Shooting

2

A Look At Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Deeply Controversial Wedding

3

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK

4

Daisy Ridley Shares Revelation About Rey's Star Wars Lineage

5

Katie Holmes Kisses Emilio Vitolo During Date Night

Latest News

Carole Baskin's First DWTS Number Is to "Eye of the Tiger"

Home Invader Told Eminem He Planned to ''Kill Him'' During Break-in

Paris Hilton Gives Update on Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Drama

Prairie Dresses Are Our Favorite Comfy Trend for Fall 2020

Rock the Vote in This Election-Inspired Merch

Denise Richards Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK