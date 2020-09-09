Prairie Dresses Are Our Favorite Comfy Trend for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to trends for fall, prairie dresses may not be the first thing that come to your mind. But temperatures are still sweltering across much of the nation, and these comfy, flowy dresses are naturally quarantine approved. We're sure you've seen them all over Instagram and we suggest you bite the bullet already and try one of these vintage-inspired dresses out.
So below, our favorite prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more.
Rodriga Mini Dress
This cotton peasant dress has big, comfy sleeves and a gorgeous intricate print. Its tie waist gives you shape.
LC Lauren Conrad Balloon Sleeve Wrap Dress
How pretty is the color and print of this dress? It has a feminine ruffled hem and V-neckline.
West of Melrose Growing Steady Floral Ruffle Midi Dress
Between the ruffles, floral print and midi length, we can't get enough of this V-neck dress. Plus, you're getting a great deal here.
Free People Ellie Printed Maxi Dress
Check out the unique neckline on this cotton maxi dress. It also has a flattering smocked bodice.
UO Angel Prairie Mini Frock Dress
This super comfy frock dress has a sweet floral print and puff sleeves. Plus, check out its delicate eyelet trim.
Ditsy Floral Lettuce Frill Ruffle Hem Split Dress
This uber-affordable maxi dress has a sexy V-neckline and green floral print. Its tiered skirt has a sassy slit.
Asos Design Petite Square Neck Broderie Prairie Maxi Dress in White
How pretty is the broderie on this maxi dress available in petite sizes? It has a flattering square neckline and puff sleeves.
UO Jai Embroidered Long Sleeve Frock Dress
This cotton frock dress has a babydoll silhouette and blue floral print. Its long sleeves transition well into fall.
Square Neck Shirred Ditsy Floral A-line Dress
Grab your wicker bag and head out to lunch in this shirred floral dress with flounce sleeves. It's available in plus sizes, too.
Belted Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
This puff-sleeve midi dress has a subtle rainbow print and a smocked bodice. It's made of a soft and comfy cotton.
Topshop Cutout Back Flippy Minidress
Half '90s, half prairie, this mini dress is super sweet. We love its puffed sleeves.
Lush Clothing Ruffle Strap Midi Dress
This cheerful yellow midi dress has a flounce hem and feminine ruffle straps. We love its square back.
