Bow Down to Rihanna's Greatest Fashion Week Moments

A closer look at Rihanna's best fashion week moments.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 13, 2020 2:00 AMTags
Chart topper. Business woman. Fashion icon.

What's her name? We're, of course, talking about singer-songwriter turned fashion mogul Rihanna.

Whether she's attending an haute couture fashion show or throwing one of her own, the "Love on the Brain" singer has become a staple at all fashion weeks. Rihanna's fashion house, named Fenty, came to fruition when it was launched in May 2019 with the help of LVMH (Louis Vuitton—Moët Hennessy).

This was a historic moment as RiRi became the first woman of color to head a maison for the luxury brand. Not to mention, it was the first time the company opened a fashion line in 41 years.

We can't say we're surprised LVMH put their faith in Rihanna as her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, and beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, have been wildly popular.

Forget love, LVMH had money on the brain!

Since Rihanna has made such an impression on the fashion world, let's look back at her greatest fashion week moments.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Rihanna's best fashion week moments:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

Rihanna shimmered while posing on the red carpet for the Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty
Beaming Beauty

Rihanna was all smiles as she walked the runway at her Savage x Fenty Fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In 2018, the 31-year-old performer rocked a white blouse and trousers as she made her way into the Louis Vuitton presentation in Paris.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Vivid Vixen

The "Umbrella" singer turned heads in neon at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show in 2017.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Neon Green

Rihanna strutted her stuff at the Fenty x Puma show at Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Ready to Ride

We had love on the brain after seeing Rihanna ride in on a motorcycle at her Fenty x Puma show in New York in 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Bold in Black

The Grammy winner made a statement in an overcoat and leather beret for the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Dazzling in Dior

Rihanna posed for the cameras at Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show in 2016.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma
Pretty in Pink

In 2016, the Barbados native was a vision in pink at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna presentation in New York.

Kris Connor/WireImage
Oh So Fierce

In New York, the Ocean's 8 star struck a pose in a black hooded jacket and lace dress at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Picture Perfect

The pop icon looked chic in a pastel coat and leather boots at the 2017 Dior show in Paris. 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Model Moves

Rihanna walked the runway at her Fenty x Puma show during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Modern Woman

The songwriter stopped for photographers at the Adidas Originals x Kanye West fashion show in 2015.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cozy Coat

The musician dressed to impress at the Fendi New York Flagship Boutique Inauguration Party during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Ms. Maroon

The "American Oxygen" performer stunned in a maroon off-the-shoulder dress at the Zac Posen presentation during New York Fashion Week in 2015.

INFphoto.com
Lots of Lace

The celeb wore a semi-sheer lace blouse at Jean Paul Gaultier's 2014 Autumn/Winter show in Paris, France.

AKM-GSI
Beautiful in Blue

In 2014, the Clara Lionel Foundation creator made heads turn in her blue jacket and matching hat at the Alexander Wang show in New York.

Paul Morigi/WireImage
Simply Stunning

Rihanna showed off her curves in a black dress at the Altuzarra show in 2014.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Gorgeous Girl

The "We Found Love" singer picked a white crop top and hot pink skirt for her appearance at the Versace show during New York Fashion Week.

Splash News
Fun & Fearless

The Bates Motel actress carried a faux fur with the word "fear" written across it at the Comme Des Garçons fashion show in 2014.

Michel Dufour/WireImage
Glamorous in Green

Rihanna turned heads at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in 2014.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Fashion Forward

All eyes were on Rihanna when she arrived in in menswear inspired black blazer and matching pants for the Givenchy Fashion Show.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Green Goddess

The fashion designer was camera ready when she arrived a green patterned coat and red cat eye glasses for the Stella McCartney presentation.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Lavender Lady

The "SOS" performer looked chic in a lavender dress and matching shoes at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Show Ready

The American Music Award winner wore a multiple color coat for the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris.   

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Great in Grey

Rihanna donned a grey ensemble for her appearance at the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014. She completed the look with a fedora.

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Red & Black

The "Take A Bow" singer showed off her sexy side in a LBD, red coat and stockings at the Dior show in 2014.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Smart Suit

Rihanna attended Edun's presentation at New York Fashion Week in 2014.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
Pretty in Pearls

The Grammy winner dazzles in white at Adam Selman's presentation during New York Fashion Week in 2014.

Brian Killian/WireImage
Silver Siren

In 2013, the "Distrubia" performer got silly in front of photographers at the Opening Ceremony Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week.  

What's your favorite Rihanna fashion week moment? Be sure to let us know.

