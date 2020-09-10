See Tinsley Mortimer (and Andy Cohen) Call Out Dorinda Medley for "Mean" Turkey Baster Jab

Forgive and forget?

In this exclusive clip from part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion, which airs tonight, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, Tinsley Mortimer calls out Dorinda Medley for her turkey-baster joke from earlier this season.

At the start of the clip, both women inform reunion host Andy Cohen that they haven't spoken since Tinsley's early departure from the show.

"I think Tinsley's only spoken to Leah," Dorinda notes. "Tinsley never really spoke to any of us after she left every year anyway."

In response to this jab, Tinsley reminds Dorinda that they "were actually friends at one point." Yet, as the tension grows, it's clear the ladies are no longer on friendly terms.

"I mean, the vile turkey-baster comment," Tinsley states. "When women who cannot get pregnant and the infertility is such a huge…"

Before Tinsley can finish her point, Dorinda inquires if her co-star is having trouble getting pregnant.