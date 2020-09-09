Jenna Bush Hager Explains Why She's "So Proud" of Malia and Sasha Obama

Opening up in a new way.

Jenna Bush Hager has lived most of her life in the public eye, but her new memoir Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss is as personal as it gets.

The former first daughter and granddaughter appeared on the latest episode of Just the Sip, telling E!'s Justin Sylvester all about the book, which focuses on the loss of her maternal grandmother Jenna Welch, Barbara and George H. W. Bush—all of which occurred in a single year.

Jenna tells a multitude of stories about all of her grandparents throughout the memoir, similar to the one she recalled on Wednesday's podcast that centered on Barbara's eagerness to learn about things and people she didn't understand.

"If a 91-year-old can be open to changing her opinions about something that she didn't know that much about...surely us as a society can be more open-minded; can open our hearts for different beliefs and thoughts," Jenna told Justin.