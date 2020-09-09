Is Meghan Markle Returning to Acting? Netflix's CEO Has the Answer

Is Meghan Markle Suit-ing up for her next big role in front of the camera?
After stepping away from Hollywood to pursue a much simpler life across the pond (read: not simpler at all), the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a new venture in the entertainment industry—this time with Prince Harry by her side.
As E! News previously confirmed, the couple signed a $100 million, multi-year deal with Netflix to produce scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's programming for the streaming platform.
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings shared new details about the collaboration during a Sept. 9 appearance on CNBC, and revealed if Meghan has considered acting in one of the projects.
Hastings, unfortunately, denied the possibility, explaining, "The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity. That's the key thing is they've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis."
Describing his excitement for what's to come, Hastings called Meghan and Harry's contributions to Netflix "epic entertainment."
"They're smart," he elaborated. "They were shopping it around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best, complete package. We're gonna do a wide range of entertainment with them... I think it will be some of the most exciting, most-viewed content next year."
Prior to finding love with the British royal, Meghan found fame on the USA legal drama Suits, which she starred on for seven seasons. Upon her 2017 engagement to Harry, Meghan announced her official retirement from acting.
"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she shared during her post-proposal interview with Sky News. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series… I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."
(E! and CNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)