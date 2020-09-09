Is Meghan Markle Returning to Acting? Netflix's CEO Has the Answer

Is Meghan Markle Suit-ing up for her next big role in front of the camera?

After stepping away from Hollywood to pursue a much simpler life across the pond (read: not simpler at all), the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a new venture in the entertainment industry—this time with Prince Harry by her side.

As E! News previously confirmed, the couple signed a $100 million, multi-year deal with Netflix to produce scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's programming for the streaming platform.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings shared new details about the collaboration during a Sept. 9 appearance on CNBC, and revealed if Meghan has considered acting in one of the projects.

Hastings, unfortunately, denied the possibility, explaining, "The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity. That's the key thing is they've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis."