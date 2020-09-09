Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller Confirms Chris Soules Breakup: Here's What Went Wrong

Farm life may not be the best life for Victoria Fuller.

Close to five months after sparking romance rumors with Chris Soules, the Bachelor Nation member is setting the record straight on where things stand.

In a new interview on The Viall Files podcast, Victoria revealed that the pair split and went "a separate direction."

"I am just living my best life," she explained to Nick Viall. "We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he's an amazing man. I just think that right now, I'm in such a different place than he is."

Victoria continued, "I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon so I just want to focus on me. It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish and what I want to get out of this year."