Daily Pop Returns to Set! Go Behind the Scenes of the New Studio

Daily Pop is back (on set) and better than ever.

Good news, pop culture fanatics: Co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner have finally returned to the E! studio Daily Pop fans have surely come to miss in the age of at-home video conferencing.

Making this news even more exciting is the fact that the set itself had a bit of a glow up!

Justin and Carissa made sure to show off the new-and-improved studio on their respective Instagrams and in the above clip, including, of course, the brand new backdrop.

Wednesday's Daily Pop marked the first in-person iteration of the daytime entertainment destination in months, as operations of the E! show previously went remote due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on set, precautions are being taken, from masks to social distancing.

However, Justin and Carissa's fellow host Morgan Stewart—who's expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan McGraw—is still checking in from home just to stay on the safe side!