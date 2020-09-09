KardashiansBlake & RyanParis HiltonTamar BraxtonLove IslandVideosPhotos

Read Reese Witherspoon's Sweet Message to Daughter Ava Phillippe on Her 21st Birthday

Reese Witherspoon penned a tribute to her daughter Ava Phillippe on her milestone birthday. Click to see the adorable message from the mom of three.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 09, 2020 5:34 PM
A milestone occasion.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are practically two peas in a pod. In fact, they could basically be twins! As fans may know, the mom of three loves to gush over all of the great things her kiddos are doing out in the world. So, to ring in her daughter's 21st birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Oscar winner shared a sweet message on her Instagram page.

"Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman," the proud mom began her tribute. "Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me."

"Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished," Reese continued. "I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much."

The Little Fires Everywhere star shares Ava with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, who is also the father of her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe. She also has shares 7-year-old son Tennessse Toth with husband Jim Toth, who she married in 2011.

Reese's kids are just as grateful about having her as a mom. Last year, Ava penned a sweet note for her mom on Instagram.

