Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's on Bed Rest for 2 Weeks

Chrissy Teigen is on "official 2 week bed rest."
The Cravings author, who is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend, took to social media on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to share the update with her followers. As she explained to her fans, "I'm taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s--t is about to get... astonishingly ugly."
While Chrissy didn't divulge any additional details about her bed rest orders, she did give fans a more in-depth look at how she's spending her time. In addition to asking for the best sandwich shops in Los Angeles, Chrissy also took to her social media late Wednesday to show her and John's 4-year-old daughter Luna working on a Plush Craft project alongside her mom.
"This is such a cute little activity," the 34-year-old star shared as she explained the steps to making a "fuzzy unicorn."
As her mom broke down the activity, Luna made sure to note, "It's pretty hard."
It was just a few days ago that Luna assisted in her mom's latest ultrasound appointment. In video posted to Chrissy's Instagram, Luna could be seen helping the doctor guide the transducer along Chrissy's baby bump.
"On weekends we freak out! Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," she captioned the video. "One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well."
Chrissy also noted in her comments that there should be "vanity ultrasound places." As the Chrissy's Court star added, "My doctor is so generous about giving pics but some rush you along! I want a full in vitro photo shoot experience where I cough and wiggle to get the best alien baby shots lol."
As fans may recall, Chrissy and John announced their pregnancy in the Grammy winner's "Wild" music video in August.
"We're very excited," John shared on Today after announcing the baby news. "It was a surprise—a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say."