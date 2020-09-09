The Masked Singer Reveals First Duo Contestants and More Season 4 Costumes

Leave it to The Masked Singer to give us just what we needed to get back into the work week after a holiday weekend: confusion!

Fox has slowly been rolling out the clues and the costumes for season four and the latest one has us scratching our heads a little, because its's actually the latest two. The Snow Owls are two people in two owl costumes who will compete and be unmasked as one. They're the very first contestants of this kind to ever compete on the show and our mind is already wandering into guesses despite knowing nothing about these people beyond the fact that there are two of them.

Could it be siblings? Twins? A music duo? A couple?

One owl appears to have eyelashes while the other does not, leading us to think one is a guy and one is a girl. They're both wearing crowns, but otherwise the clues are scarce.