What It's Really Like Attending a Hollywood Charity Event in the Age of Coronavirus

If there's a will, there's a way!

Across the country, fundraisers, galas and charity events were put on hold once the coronavirus pandemic put an end to large gatherings.

But on Friday, Sept. 4, Multiple Sclerosis advocate Nancy Davis welcomed hundreds of guests to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. for a special reimagined Race to Erase MS Gala. Instead of heading inside a prestigious hotel ballroom like in the annual event's 27-year history, guests were invited to "Drive-In" for an evening of music, celebration, fundraising and awareness for the life-altering disease.

"It was important to me to just get the ball rolling again and we need to still fund research for MS," Nancy explained before kicking off the star-studded event. "That's what we do. We do it every year. We have great research going on and it's so important not to stop that ball rolling."

Instead of a traditional red carpet filled with reporters, celebrities including Maureen McCormick, Victoria Justice, Anne Heche and Mark-Paul Gosselaar posed in their cars for just one or two photographers before driving to their assigned parking spots separated by six feet.