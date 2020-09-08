Ellen DeGeneres Promises to "Talk About" Show Controversy on Season Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to address the ongoing controversy surrounding her syndicated talk show.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the host said via a press release, "I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it."

The "it" in her statement is presumably a reference to the accusations of workplace misconduct on the Ellen set and the ensuing internal investigation conducted by an outside firm hired by Warner Bros. Ellen previously discussed the claims in a letter written to staffers, but has yet to publicly address the situation.

So when exactly will the comedian finally lay it all out on the table? Well, production on season 18 will resume on the Warner Bros. set on Monday, Sept. 21. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there will be no live audience.

In addition, a tentative list of guests were announced, with Tiffany Haddish helping Ellen to kick off the inaugural episode of the season.